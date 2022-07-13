Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 73,143 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of NCR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NCR stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

