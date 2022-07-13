Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,956 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

NYSE:TT opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

