Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 83,763 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,265 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,763 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of First Foundation worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

