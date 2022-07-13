Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 116,144 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $14,887,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 398,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 151,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. PetIQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, CFO Zvi Glasman purchased 5,800 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982 over the last 90 days. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

