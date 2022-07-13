Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 262,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $179.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.02. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

