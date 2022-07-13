Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 712.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

