Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

