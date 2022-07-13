Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST stock opened at $296.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

