Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.46% of Tutor Perini worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $4,225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $440.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.