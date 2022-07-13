Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.53% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 69,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.03. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $319.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

