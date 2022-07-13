Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 252.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Argo Group International worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 144,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ARGO stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $518.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.53 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.