Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Everi worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everi by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVRI. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE EVRI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

