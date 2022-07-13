Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Stratasys worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.