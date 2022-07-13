Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.88 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Black Knight stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

