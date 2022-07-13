Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 971.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after acquiring an additional 201,388 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.16.

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

