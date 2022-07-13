Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Agilysys worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

