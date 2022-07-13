Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,058 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.24% of FibroGen worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. StockNews.com lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

