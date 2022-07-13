Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.92 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.45.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

