Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 121,686 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 402.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.21% of Bel Fuse worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 39,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $136.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.