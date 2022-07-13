Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Gentherm worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

THRM stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.47. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

