Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 55,195 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 358.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3,806.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

