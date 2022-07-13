Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 71,353 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

