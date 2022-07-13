Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,685 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.92% of DHI Group worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.40. DHI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHX. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

DHI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.