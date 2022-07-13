Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

