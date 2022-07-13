Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

VLRS stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

