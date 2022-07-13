Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,572 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.36% of United Fire Group worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other United Fire Group news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

