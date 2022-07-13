Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Perficient worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

