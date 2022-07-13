Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,484 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514,992 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,434,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

