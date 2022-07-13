Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 20,617 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $410.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

