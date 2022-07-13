Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,416 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $511.38.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $474.17 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

