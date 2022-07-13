Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 323,116 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

