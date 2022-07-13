Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 33,490 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,490 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.