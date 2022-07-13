Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,892 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,892 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

