Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,182 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.05% of CyberOptics worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 117,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,240,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

CYBE opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

CyberOptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.