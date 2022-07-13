Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 569 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Denbury worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $45,142,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter worth $19,148,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.34.

NYSE:DEN opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.93. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.