Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 68,227 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Veritex worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 381,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 158,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,059 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.50. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

