Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.54 Million Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Monro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of MNRO opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.88%.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.