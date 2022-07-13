Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Spire as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Spire by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

