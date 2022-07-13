Asset Dedication LLC Buys 231 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $109.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.45.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.