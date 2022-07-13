Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $330,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

ASB opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $262.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.54 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

