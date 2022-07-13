Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 24,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,726 shares.The stock last traded at $7.91 and had previously closed at $7.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,187 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

