Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,280.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,254.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,534.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.