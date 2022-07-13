Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.2% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $430.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $189.36 and last traded at $191.64. Approximately 46,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,606,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.03.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.82.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $12,239,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average of $257.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.