Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider William Russell Purchases 15,000 Shares

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £17,250 ($20,516.18).

William Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

On Wednesday, July 6th, William Russell bought 5,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,136.06).

On Tuesday, May 17th, William Russell bought 20,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($28,306.37).

LON AUGM opened at GBX 108 ($1.28) on Wednesday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 84 ($1.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 174.50 ($2.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.56 million and a P/E ratio of 308.57.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.