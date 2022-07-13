Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 2,939 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $52,167.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $398,369.25.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.10. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

