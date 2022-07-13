Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,132.10

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,132.10 ($13.46) and traded as low as GBX 911 ($10.83). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 939 ($11.17), with a volume of 20,930 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVON. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,015 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £284.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,132.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.46%.

About Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.