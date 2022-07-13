Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as low as $2.27. Aware shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 5,261 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,759.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $58,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

