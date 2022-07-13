Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Trading Down 1.2%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.48 and last traded at $92.49. Approximately 287,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 458,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.