Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Trading Down 1.2%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.48 and last traded at $92.49. Approximately 287,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 458,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:AXON)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.