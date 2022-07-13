B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Triumph Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 113,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, for a total transaction of $245,670.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.