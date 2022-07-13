B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

WesBanco stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in WesBanco by 293.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.